9940 Carter Drive
Last updated March 21 2020 at 11:22 PM

9940 Carter Drive

9940 Carter Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9940 Carter Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Available for immediate Move-in! RARE 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in west Mckinney within Frisco ISD under $2000! Brand new flooring! Walking distance to both elementary and middle schools. Home features upgraded wood floors, large living area, kitchen with island and a nice breakfast nook to enjoy those home cooked meals. Large master with spacious bathroom. Three additional large rooms complete the floor plan. Community pool and playground included! House is last home on the street and offers additional parking along with a 2 car garage and driveway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9940 Carter Drive have any available units?
9940 Carter Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9940 Carter Drive have?
Some of 9940 Carter Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9940 Carter Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9940 Carter Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9940 Carter Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9940 Carter Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 9940 Carter Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9940 Carter Drive offers parking.
Does 9940 Carter Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9940 Carter Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9940 Carter Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9940 Carter Drive has a pool.
Does 9940 Carter Drive have accessible units?
No, 9940 Carter Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9940 Carter Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9940 Carter Drive has units with dishwashers.

