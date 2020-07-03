9940 Carter Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Available for immediate Move-in! RARE 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in west Mckinney within Frisco ISD under $2000! Brand new flooring! Walking distance to both elementary and middle schools. Home features upgraded wood floors, large living area, kitchen with island and a nice breakfast nook to enjoy those home cooked meals. Large master with spacious bathroom. Three additional large rooms complete the floor plan. Community pool and playground included! House is last home on the street and offers additional parking along with a 2 car garage and driveway.