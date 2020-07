Amenities

Beautiful one story 3 bedroom 2 bathroom in excellen Fossil Creek at Wakebridge. This home is located within exemplary Prosper ISD. Covered patio, granite countertops, gas or wood burning fireplace, wood floors, and stainless steel appliances are just a few of the amenities this property offers. Kitchen is an entertainers dream with open concept to both living and dining. Community pool and nearby park.