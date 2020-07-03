9936 Beaver Dam Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome home to this charming 3 bedroom home. Drive up appeal is enhanced with stone accents, beautiful wood and glass front door and lovely landscaping that includes stone bordered beds. The home features an open floor plan. The living area has beautiful hardwood flooring, caststone gas fireplace and ceiling fan. The eat-in kitchen boasts granite counter tops, diamond tile backsplash, gas cooktop, and stainless appliances. Split master offers dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. The backyard is a great place to relax, with gas line to the outside for your grill. Convenient access to the community pool and parks. Smaller dog (1) allowed on a case by case basis.