McKinney, TX
9936 Beaver Dam Lane
Last updated May 2 2019 at 5:49 AM

9936 Beaver Dam Lane

9936 Beaver Dam Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9936 Beaver Dam Lane, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to this charming 3 bedroom home. Drive up appeal is enhanced with stone accents, beautiful wood and glass front door and lovely landscaping that includes stone bordered beds. The home features an open floor plan. The living area has beautiful hardwood flooring, caststone gas fireplace and ceiling fan. The eat-in kitchen boasts granite counter tops, diamond tile backsplash, gas cooktop, and stainless appliances. Split master offers dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. The backyard is a great place to relax, with gas line to the outside for your grill. Convenient access to the community pool and parks. Smaller dog (1) allowed on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9936 Beaver Dam Lane have any available units?
9936 Beaver Dam Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9936 Beaver Dam Lane have?
Some of 9936 Beaver Dam Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9936 Beaver Dam Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9936 Beaver Dam Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9936 Beaver Dam Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9936 Beaver Dam Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9936 Beaver Dam Lane offer parking?
No, 9936 Beaver Dam Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9936 Beaver Dam Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9936 Beaver Dam Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9936 Beaver Dam Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9936 Beaver Dam Lane has a pool.
Does 9936 Beaver Dam Lane have accessible units?
No, 9936 Beaver Dam Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9936 Beaver Dam Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9936 Beaver Dam Lane has units with dishwashers.

