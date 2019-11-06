9933 Wild Ginger Drive

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance pool game room

Spectacular 4 bed, 2 bath, 2,683 sq. ft, 2 story home in McKinney, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Huge island kitchen with tons of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Cozy breakfast area. Magnificent living room with soaring ceilings. Formal dining room. Spectacular master suite features luxurious tub and separate shower. Large game room. Backyard Oasis features lovely pool! Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your home today!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.