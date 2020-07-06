All apartments in McKinney
McKinney, TX
9929 Cottontail Lane
Last updated October 2 2019 at 8:25 PM

9929 Cottontail Lane

9929 Cottontail Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9929 Cottontail Lane, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Great two story home featuring 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms .Open and light family room and kitchen are the heart of the home. Granite counter tops and tile throughout the main area downstairs. Plenty of cabinets and a pantry for all of your meal prep needs. Refrigerator included! Master bedroom boasts large walk-in closet, garden tub and dual sinks. Entertain family and friends out back with the covered porch and gas line for your BBQ. Built-in cupboards and clothes rack in laundry room. Three additional bedrooms upstairs for growing family or guests. Located in the heart of McKinney and near outstanding schools. Prosper ISD !!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9929 Cottontail Lane have any available units?
9929 Cottontail Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9929 Cottontail Lane have?
Some of 9929 Cottontail Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9929 Cottontail Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9929 Cottontail Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9929 Cottontail Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9929 Cottontail Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 9929 Cottontail Lane offer parking?
No, 9929 Cottontail Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9929 Cottontail Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9929 Cottontail Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9929 Cottontail Lane have a pool?
No, 9929 Cottontail Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9929 Cottontail Lane have accessible units?
No, 9929 Cottontail Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9929 Cottontail Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9929 Cottontail Lane has units with dishwashers.

