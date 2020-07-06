9929 Cottontail Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill

Great two story home featuring 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms .Open and light family room and kitchen are the heart of the home. Granite counter tops and tile throughout the main area downstairs. Plenty of cabinets and a pantry for all of your meal prep needs. Refrigerator included! Master bedroom boasts large walk-in closet, garden tub and dual sinks. Entertain family and friends out back with the covered porch and gas line for your BBQ. Built-in cupboards and clothes rack in laundry room. Three additional bedrooms upstairs for growing family or guests. Located in the heart of McKinney and near outstanding schools. Prosper ISD !!!!