9917 Copperhead Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Beautiful 2-story home in Fossil Creek at Westridge. Large family room, wood floors with additional flex space upstairs could be used as a study or office area. Kitchen is open, granite countertops and breakfast area leads out to nice back covered patio. Large pool-size yard, plenty of room! Nice sized walk in closet in master. Home is also for lease. Come see it today! Agent uses Smart Move, application fee paid directly online, TAR application, 2 most recent paystubs, DL for occupants 18 or older. No Pets. Lawn Service available for additional fee.