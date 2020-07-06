All apartments in McKinney
Last updated September 28 2019 at 10:33 AM

9917 Copperhead Lane

9917 Copperhead Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9917 Copperhead Lane, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful 2-story home in Fossil Creek at Westridge. Large family room, wood floors with additional flex space upstairs could be used as a study or office area. Kitchen is open, granite countertops and breakfast area leads out to nice back covered patio. Large pool-size yard, plenty of room! Nice sized walk in closet in master. Home is also for lease. Come see it today! Agent uses Smart Move, application fee paid directly online, TAR application, 2 most recent paystubs, DL for occupants 18 or older. No Pets. Lawn Service available for additional fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9917 Copperhead Lane have any available units?
9917 Copperhead Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9917 Copperhead Lane have?
Some of 9917 Copperhead Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9917 Copperhead Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9917 Copperhead Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9917 Copperhead Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9917 Copperhead Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 9917 Copperhead Lane offer parking?
No, 9917 Copperhead Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9917 Copperhead Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9917 Copperhead Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9917 Copperhead Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9917 Copperhead Lane has a pool.
Does 9917 Copperhead Lane have accessible units?
No, 9917 Copperhead Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9917 Copperhead Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9917 Copperhead Lane has units with dishwashers.

