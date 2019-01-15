9916 Tyler Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Come lease this beautiful home & stay a while. Located in Frisco ISD! Looking for a quiet street, beautiful front porch & covered back patio? Great community to meet new friends & make new memories! Community swimming pool, playground & splash pad just down the street. Elementary school is next to the park. Great floor plan for small or large families. Breakfast nook in the kitchen & dining area can be used for ext family gatherings. Updated laminate wood floor in living rm, recent carpet in all bedrooms. All new SS appliances. Comes with WD & refrigerator. Spacious utility room for storage. Westridge Planned Community Ctr incl golf course & equipped with bike & hike trails.