9916 Tyler Drive
9916 Tyler Drive

9916 Tyler Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9916 Tyler Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Come lease this beautiful home & stay a while. Located in Frisco ISD! Looking for a quiet street, beautiful front porch & covered back patio? Great community to meet new friends & make new memories! Community swimming pool, playground & splash pad just down the street. Elementary school is next to the park. Great floor plan for small or large families. Breakfast nook in the kitchen & dining area can be used for ext family gatherings. Updated laminate wood floor in living rm, recent carpet in all bedrooms. All new SS appliances. Comes with WD & refrigerator. Spacious utility room for storage. Westridge Planned Community Ctr incl golf course & equipped with bike & hike trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9916 Tyler Drive have any available units?
9916 Tyler Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9916 Tyler Drive have?
Some of 9916 Tyler Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9916 Tyler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9916 Tyler Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9916 Tyler Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9916 Tyler Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 9916 Tyler Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9916 Tyler Drive offers parking.
Does 9916 Tyler Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9916 Tyler Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9916 Tyler Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9916 Tyler Drive has a pool.
Does 9916 Tyler Drive have accessible units?
No, 9916 Tyler Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9916 Tyler Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9916 Tyler Drive has units with dishwashers.

