9904 Tanglebrush Drive

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Immediate occupancy in this wonderful updated one story home featuring split bedrooms, open family room, kitchen with beautiful wood floors. Secondary living area could be playroom for kids, or home office. All bedrooms have walk in closets. Private master suite with large walk in closet, separate shower and garden tub. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar also in nook area....perfect for those quick family meals. Custom cabinetry in mud-room for hanging coats and backpacks. Nest thermostat. Large back yard great for kids to play, and nearby community pool and park for the enjoyment of the family.