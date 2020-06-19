All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 9904 Tanglebrush Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
9904 Tanglebrush Drive
Last updated January 22 2020 at 4:33 AM

9904 Tanglebrush Drive

9904 Tanglebrush Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9904 Tanglebrush Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Immediate occupancy in this wonderful updated one story home featuring split bedrooms, open family room, kitchen with beautiful wood floors. Secondary living area could be playroom for kids, or home office. All bedrooms have walk in closets. Private master suite with large walk in closet, separate shower and garden tub. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar also in nook area....perfect for those quick family meals. Custom cabinetry in mud-room for hanging coats and backpacks. Nest thermostat. Large back yard great for kids to play, and nearby community pool and park for the enjoyment of the family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9904 Tanglebrush Drive have any available units?
9904 Tanglebrush Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9904 Tanglebrush Drive have?
Some of 9904 Tanglebrush Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9904 Tanglebrush Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9904 Tanglebrush Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9904 Tanglebrush Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9904 Tanglebrush Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 9904 Tanglebrush Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9904 Tanglebrush Drive offers parking.
Does 9904 Tanglebrush Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9904 Tanglebrush Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9904 Tanglebrush Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9904 Tanglebrush Drive has a pool.
Does 9904 Tanglebrush Drive have accessible units?
No, 9904 Tanglebrush Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9904 Tanglebrush Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9904 Tanglebrush Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd
McKinney, TX 75069
The Adley Craig Ranch
8951 McCutchins Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Ranch at Hudson Xing
3250 Hudson Crossing
McKinney, TX 75070
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St
McKinney, TX 75069
Cliffs of Eldorado
1300 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Rustic on McKinney
2700 N Brook Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
Raleigh House Apartments
4450 S Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center