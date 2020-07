Amenities

dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking pool garage

WE DO HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING**Looking for a home in McKinney??? We have a home for you!!! 2103 SF * 3 Bedrooms, 2 baths PLUS a flex room, great for a computer area or play room, it's between the 2 secondary bedrooms* Split bedroom floor plan* Formal dining* Wood look flooring* Fireplace* Large backyard* Really warm and inviting*FRISCO ISD * Community pool and walking trails* Ready NOW!