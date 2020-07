Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Fabulous Home! Tile Flooring through out first floor. Tile Backsplash in Kitchen and huge pantry with lots of shelves. Open kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counter tops overlooks breakfast nook and living room. Spacious One of a kind 2,163 sq feet floor plan with 4 bedrooms 3.5 baths, gorgeous wrought iron staircase. Community Swimming pool, Play areas. Mins away from US380. Exemplary PROSPER ISD. Need 2 hour notice for showing.