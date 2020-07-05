9816 Coyote Pass Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

GORGEOUS upgraded 2-story, almost new home . Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, 42inch cabinets, and elegant backsplash with branded steel appliances. Welcoming high-ceiling entrance, beautiful wood floors, arches, and many windows for natural light. House comes with extra features like a spacious backyard with a covered patio, gas drop for outdoor cooking, and a 2 min walk to the community pool. Big storage areas on the second floor with extra closet space in each bedroom. Highly Rated Prosper Schools