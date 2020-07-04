9812 Meadow Rue Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Must see. Back on the market, now ready for immediate move in with so many upgrades. New flooring and fresh paint 2019.. Stainless kitchen appliances. So much room for everyone and lots of extra hall closets and large bedroom closets. Upstairs has 4 bedrooms and a game room. Large kitchen eating area, you could modify the front room to be an office or additional living area. Come see and be amazed. 5BR 2.5 bath home, Frisco schools, new roof in 2017, new HW heater 2019,exterior paint in 2019. breakfast bar with window seat. back balcony off 5th BR. Owner is a Licensed RE Broker in the state of Texas