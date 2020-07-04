All apartments in McKinney
9812 Meadow Rue Drive

9812 Meadow Rue Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9812 Meadow Rue Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Must see. Back on the market, now ready for immediate move in with so many upgrades. New flooring and fresh paint 2019.. Stainless kitchen appliances. So much room for everyone and lots of extra hall closets and large bedroom closets. Upstairs has 4 bedrooms and a game room. Large kitchen eating area, you could modify the front room to be an office or additional living area. Come see and be amazed. 5BR 2.5 bath home, Frisco schools, new roof in 2017, new HW heater 2019,exterior paint in 2019. breakfast bar with window seat. back balcony off 5th BR. Owner is a Licensed RE Broker in the state of Texas

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9812 Meadow Rue Drive have any available units?
9812 Meadow Rue Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9812 Meadow Rue Drive have?
Some of 9812 Meadow Rue Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9812 Meadow Rue Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9812 Meadow Rue Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9812 Meadow Rue Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9812 Meadow Rue Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 9812 Meadow Rue Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9812 Meadow Rue Drive offers parking.
Does 9812 Meadow Rue Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9812 Meadow Rue Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9812 Meadow Rue Drive have a pool?
No, 9812 Meadow Rue Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9812 Meadow Rue Drive have accessible units?
No, 9812 Meadow Rue Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9812 Meadow Rue Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9812 Meadow Rue Drive has units with dishwashers.

