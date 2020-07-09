9804 Thomas Jefferson Drive

Amenities

dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking

EXCELLENT LOCATION for this single story Split floor plan home in desirable FRISCO ISD and walking distance to elementary school. 3 bedroom, 2 bath home also has a large study with French doors that can be used as 4th bedroom. Family room has cozy fireplace that opens up to kitchen with nice breakfast bar, black appliances, tile backsplash and floors. Master bedroom & bath are split from secondary bedrooms for additional privacy. Master bath has two sinks, garden tub & separate shower and large walk in closet. Walking distance to elementary school.