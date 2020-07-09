All apartments in McKinney
Last updated May 8 2020 at 9:59 AM

9804 Thomas Jefferson Drive

9804 Thomas Jefferson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9804 Thomas Jefferson Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
EXCELLENT LOCATION for this single story Split floor plan home in desirable FRISCO ISD and walking distance to elementary school. 3 bedroom, 2 bath home also has a large study with French doors that can be used as 4th bedroom. Family room has cozy fireplace that opens up to kitchen with nice breakfast bar, black appliances, tile backsplash and floors. Master bedroom & bath are split from secondary bedrooms for additional privacy. Master bath has two sinks, garden tub & separate shower and large walk in closet. Walking distance to elementary school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9804 Thomas Jefferson Drive have any available units?
9804 Thomas Jefferson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9804 Thomas Jefferson Drive have?
Some of 9804 Thomas Jefferson Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9804 Thomas Jefferson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9804 Thomas Jefferson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9804 Thomas Jefferson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9804 Thomas Jefferson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 9804 Thomas Jefferson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9804 Thomas Jefferson Drive offers parking.
Does 9804 Thomas Jefferson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9804 Thomas Jefferson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9804 Thomas Jefferson Drive have a pool?
No, 9804 Thomas Jefferson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9804 Thomas Jefferson Drive have accessible units?
No, 9804 Thomas Jefferson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9804 Thomas Jefferson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9804 Thomas Jefferson Drive has units with dishwashers.

