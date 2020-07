Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool playground fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Nice and clean and move in ready! Open floor plan! Kitchen opens to large family room! Hard surface floors with carpet in the bedrooms! Master bath has a separate shower and garden tub! Big back yard! Community pool, play ground and city park within walking distance! Frisco Schools! Only minutes from Sam Rayburn Tollway, Preston Road and the Dallas North Tollway.