patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Nice and clean 4-bedroom house! Laminate wood floor at living room, hall way and all bedrooms. Huge living area with wood burning fireplace opens to the kitchen. Ceramic tile in gourmet kitchen, nook and foyer. All rooms are spacious. Huge utility room. Master suite features garden tub, separate shower and large walk in closet. Huge fenced backyard with patio. Covered front porch. Close to schools, excellent neighborhood with community pool, Frisco ISD.