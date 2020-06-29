All apartments in McKinney
Last updated August 9 2019 at 10:41 AM

9801 George Bush Drive

9801 George Bush Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9801 George Bush Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath Frisco ISD home in the heart of Westridge. Fresh paint throughout August '19, hardwood flooring, custom cabinetry, butlers pantry, gorgeous granite in the kitchen and breakfast bar! Kitchen overlooks an oversized living area perfect for big furniture and big tv's!!! Master bedroom is tucked away at the back of the home and has a very nice closet, garden tub, separate shower and dual sinks. This home has a formal dining or play area as you enter the home. There is also a study or office area that could be used as a 4th bedroom. This home could be the perfect fit! Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9801 George Bush Drive have any available units?
9801 George Bush Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9801 George Bush Drive have?
Some of 9801 George Bush Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9801 George Bush Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9801 George Bush Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9801 George Bush Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9801 George Bush Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 9801 George Bush Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9801 George Bush Drive offers parking.
Does 9801 George Bush Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9801 George Bush Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9801 George Bush Drive have a pool?
No, 9801 George Bush Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9801 George Bush Drive have accessible units?
No, 9801 George Bush Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9801 George Bush Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9801 George Bush Drive has units with dishwashers.

