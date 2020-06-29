9801 George Bush Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath Frisco ISD home in the heart of Westridge. Fresh paint throughout August '19, hardwood flooring, custom cabinetry, butlers pantry, gorgeous granite in the kitchen and breakfast bar! Kitchen overlooks an oversized living area perfect for big furniture and big tv's!!! Master bedroom is tucked away at the back of the home and has a very nice closet, garden tub, separate shower and dual sinks. This home has a formal dining or play area as you enter the home. There is also a study or office area that could be used as a 4th bedroom. This home could be the perfect fit! Schedule your showing today!