9801 Cottontail Lane

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator

Exceptional brick & stone two-story on large corner lot in Fossil Creek at Westridge. Desired Prosper ISD! 4 BR - 3.5 BA. Beautifully maintained and move-in ready! Impressive front door leads into a Foyer with soaring 2-story ceiling. Wrought iron spindle staircase! Great Open Floorplan with neutral colors throughout! Kitchen offers SS appliances, lots of cabinets, granite countertops & decorative lighting. Main level Master Suite! Three spacious BRs up, one is separate with private full BA! Two others share a Jack & Jill bath arrangement. Large backyard with covered porch for entertaining.