9736 Meadow Rue Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool playground fireplace

1-Story D.R. Horton Home. Situated on a large corner lot. You will love the charm of the covered front porch! Formal dining, project planning area, and built-in seating for conversational area or dining. Kitchen has gas cooktop and refrigerator included. Open floor plan to large family area, high ceilings, gas fireplace, and large mounted TV is included! Split master and secondary bedrooms. Enjoy the sunroom and the open patio in the backyard, perfect for entertaining! Community pool, playground and walking paths.