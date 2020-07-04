All apartments in McKinney
Last updated July 4 2019 at 5:32 AM

9736 Meadow Rue Drive

9736 Meadow Rue Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9736 Meadow Rue Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
1-Story D.R. Horton Home. Situated on a large corner lot. You will love the charm of the covered front porch! Formal dining, project planning area, and built-in seating for conversational area or dining. Kitchen has gas cooktop and refrigerator included. Open floor plan to large family area, high ceilings, gas fireplace, and large mounted TV is included! Split master and secondary bedrooms. Enjoy the sunroom and the open patio in the backyard, perfect for entertaining! Community pool, playground and walking paths.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9736 Meadow Rue Drive have any available units?
9736 Meadow Rue Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9736 Meadow Rue Drive have?
Some of 9736 Meadow Rue Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9736 Meadow Rue Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9736 Meadow Rue Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9736 Meadow Rue Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9736 Meadow Rue Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 9736 Meadow Rue Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9736 Meadow Rue Drive offers parking.
Does 9736 Meadow Rue Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9736 Meadow Rue Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9736 Meadow Rue Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9736 Meadow Rue Drive has a pool.
Does 9736 Meadow Rue Drive have accessible units?
No, 9736 Meadow Rue Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9736 Meadow Rue Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9736 Meadow Rue Drive has units with dishwashers.

