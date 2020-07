Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Just beautiful! Wood Floors, Designer Colors, and Perfect for Entertaining. Enormous Family Room, with open kitchen concept. Spacious master suite overlooking backyard with separate shower and large closet. Enjoy the front porch, back covered patio or the nice yard. Amazing family friendly neighborhood!!! Only 2 bedrooms have carpet. Rest of the home is wood or tile, and carpet was replaced May 2019.