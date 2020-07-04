9712 George Bush Drive

Amenities

AVAL JULY, 2019 - NO CATS - 2 dogs less than 25 lb, $500 non refundable security deposit per pet.Welcome home to a great neighborhood! Home features open-concept floor plan with tons of upgrades & stone elevation. Hard to find, 1 story with 4 bedrooms! desirable McKinney with Frisco ISD. Updated ceramic wood tile flooring, Spacious kitchen, ample counters-cabinets. Kitchen with SS appliances, Bronze hardware & lighting, ceilings fans in all rooms. Added cabinets in Kitchen, built in Shed & amazing vegetable garden. Convenient location to Hwy 380, tollway & 121 freeway. Frisco Schools : Sontag-Roach-Heritage. At present, home is occupied, Pictures from previous listing. NO CATS - Pets are accepted case by case