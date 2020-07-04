All apartments in McKinney
Last updated July 3 2019 at 5:31 AM

9712 George Bush Drive

9712 George Bush Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9712 George Bush Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
AVAL JULY, 2019 - NO CATS - 2 dogs less than 25 lb, $500 non refundable security deposit per pet.Welcome home to a great neighborhood! Home features open-concept floor plan with tons of upgrades & stone elevation. Hard to find, 1 story with 4 bedrooms! desirable McKinney with Frisco ISD. Updated ceramic wood tile flooring, Spacious kitchen, ample counters-cabinets. Kitchen with SS appliances, Bronze hardware & lighting, ceilings fans in all rooms. Added cabinets in Kitchen, built in Shed & amazing vegetable garden. Convenient location to Hwy 380, tollway & 121 freeway. Frisco Schools : Sontag-Roach-Heritage. At present, home is occupied, Pictures from previous listing. NO CATS - Pets are accepted case by case

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9712 George Bush Drive have any available units?
9712 George Bush Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9712 George Bush Drive have?
Some of 9712 George Bush Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9712 George Bush Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9712 George Bush Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9712 George Bush Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9712 George Bush Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9712 George Bush Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9712 George Bush Drive offers parking.
Does 9712 George Bush Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9712 George Bush Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9712 George Bush Drive have a pool?
No, 9712 George Bush Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9712 George Bush Drive have accessible units?
No, 9712 George Bush Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9712 George Bush Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9712 George Bush Drive has units with dishwashers.

