9700 Thomas Jefferson Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Lovely, bright home in Frisco ISD has upgraded tile, eat-in kitchen with black appliances and tiled backsplash. Master BR is spacious with lots of windows. Master Bath has garden tub and standing shower, dual sinks and walk in closet. Split BR floorplan has other bedrooms at opposite ends of the house for maximum privacy. Front BR has bay windows. Both have ceiling fans and walk in closets. House has been freshly painted and recarpeted. Community boasts pool and playground. Spacious, fenced backyard has covered patio.