9700 Thomas Jefferson Drive

Amenities
Lovely, bright home in Frisco ISD has upgraded tile, eat-in kitchen with black appliances and tiled backsplash. Master BR is spacious with lots of windows. Master Bath has garden tub and standing shower, dual sinks and walk in closet. Split BR floorplan has other bedrooms at opposite ends of the house for maximum privacy. Front BR has bay windows. Both have ceiling fans and walk in closets. House has been freshly painted and recarpeted. Community boasts pool and playground. Spacious, fenced backyard has covered patio.