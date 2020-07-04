All apartments in McKinney
Last updated April 9 2019 at 8:38 AM

9700 Thomas Jefferson Drive

9700 Thomas Jefferson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9700 Thomas Jefferson Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Lovely, bright home in Frisco ISD has upgraded tile, eat-in kitchen with black appliances and tiled backsplash. Master BR is spacious with lots of windows. Master Bath has garden tub and standing shower, dual sinks and walk in closet. Split BR floorplan has other bedrooms at opposite ends of the house for maximum privacy. Front BR has bay windows. Both have ceiling fans and walk in closets. House has been freshly painted and recarpeted. Community boasts pool and playground. Spacious, fenced backyard has covered patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9700 Thomas Jefferson Drive have any available units?
9700 Thomas Jefferson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9700 Thomas Jefferson Drive have?
Some of 9700 Thomas Jefferson Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9700 Thomas Jefferson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9700 Thomas Jefferson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9700 Thomas Jefferson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9700 Thomas Jefferson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 9700 Thomas Jefferson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9700 Thomas Jefferson Drive offers parking.
Does 9700 Thomas Jefferson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9700 Thomas Jefferson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9700 Thomas Jefferson Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9700 Thomas Jefferson Drive has a pool.
Does 9700 Thomas Jefferson Drive have accessible units?
No, 9700 Thomas Jefferson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9700 Thomas Jefferson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9700 Thomas Jefferson Drive has units with dishwashers.

