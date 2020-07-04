All apartments in McKinney
McKinney, TX
9616 Sleepy Hollow Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9616 Sleepy Hollow Drive

9616 Sleepy Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9616 Sleepy Hollow Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This well-maintained, open-concept floorplan zoned for the highly acclaimed Frisco ISD is a smart move! This turnkey home offers a split bedroom floorplan with a spacious living room that's open to the kitchen and dining room, making it perfect for entertaining. The kitchen provides loads of cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and ample counterspace ideal for preparing meals. Enjoy mornings and evenings relaxing under an extended covered patio ready-made for outdoor seating and grilling. Take a stroll along the community jogging trails, enjoy the beautiful parks, playground fishing pond, pool, and near by golf course. Recent Updates: New garage door 11-18, updated master shower 04-18, roof replaced in 2017.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9616 Sleepy Hollow Drive have any available units?
9616 Sleepy Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9616 Sleepy Hollow Drive have?
Some of 9616 Sleepy Hollow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9616 Sleepy Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9616 Sleepy Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9616 Sleepy Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9616 Sleepy Hollow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 9616 Sleepy Hollow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9616 Sleepy Hollow Drive offers parking.
Does 9616 Sleepy Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9616 Sleepy Hollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9616 Sleepy Hollow Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9616 Sleepy Hollow Drive has a pool.
Does 9616 Sleepy Hollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 9616 Sleepy Hollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9616 Sleepy Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9616 Sleepy Hollow Drive has units with dishwashers.

