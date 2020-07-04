9616 Sleepy Hollow Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

This well-maintained, open-concept floorplan zoned for the highly acclaimed Frisco ISD is a smart move! This turnkey home offers a split bedroom floorplan with a spacious living room that's open to the kitchen and dining room, making it perfect for entertaining. The kitchen provides loads of cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and ample counterspace ideal for preparing meals. Enjoy mornings and evenings relaxing under an extended covered patio ready-made for outdoor seating and grilling. Take a stroll along the community jogging trails, enjoy the beautiful parks, playground fishing pond, pool, and near by golf course. Recent Updates: New garage door 11-18, updated master shower 04-18, roof replaced in 2017.