Single story house in Immaculate Condition! Open kitchen with granite countertops, breakfast bar, gas oven range combo, dishwasher, disposal overlook the large living room and breakfast nook areas. Luxurious master suite with walk in closet, double vanities, separate tub and shower. 3 secondary bedrooms, 4th could be a study. Community pool and park nearby, near Westridge golf course and shopping. Covered patio and large back yard. 2 car garage. Pride in ownership, come see it today!