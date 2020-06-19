9609 Sand Trap Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Landlord will consider a 6 month lease. This one-story has a master separate from two additional bedrooms and a fourth bedroom being used as a study. Neutral paint colors and lots of natural light make the home feel airy and spacious. Enjoy your large covered patio and private back yard. Grill and refrigerator will stay.