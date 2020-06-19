All apartments in McKinney
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:38 AM

Location

9609 Sand Trap Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Landlord will consider a 6 month lease. This one-story has a master separate from two additional bedrooms and a fourth bedroom being used as a study. Neutral paint colors and lots of natural light make the home feel airy and spacious. Enjoy your large covered patio and private back yard. Grill and refrigerator will stay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

