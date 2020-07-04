9608 Mystic Dunes Drive

Amenities

Cute 3 br home with study in the golf course community of Fairways at Westridge. Great curb appeal (Yard Maintenance included). Wood floors in all rooms and living areas. Tile in kitchen and wet areas. No carpet. 2 inch wood blinds. Spacious kitchen has ample counter space, coffee and breakfast bar, gas cook top, self cleaning oven, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. Master bath has jetted tub, separate shower, double sinks, linen closet and large walk in. Secondary bed rooms share a bath and linen closet. Nice backyard has extended patio and new fence. Frisco Schools ...Ready for move-in.