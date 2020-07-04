All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 9608 Mystic Dunes Drive.
9608 Mystic Dunes Drive
9608 Mystic Dunes Drive

9608 Mystic Dunes Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9608 Mystic Dunes Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute 3 br home with study in the golf course community of Fairways at Westridge. Great curb appeal (Yard Maintenance included). Wood floors in all rooms and living areas. Tile in kitchen and wet areas. No carpet. 2 inch wood blinds. Spacious kitchen has ample counter space, coffee and breakfast bar, gas cook top, self cleaning oven, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. Master bath has jetted tub, separate shower, double sinks, linen closet and large walk in. Secondary bed rooms share a bath and linen closet. Nice backyard has extended patio and new fence. Frisco Schools ...Ready for move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9608 Mystic Dunes Drive have any available units?
9608 Mystic Dunes Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9608 Mystic Dunes Drive have?
Some of 9608 Mystic Dunes Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9608 Mystic Dunes Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9608 Mystic Dunes Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9608 Mystic Dunes Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9608 Mystic Dunes Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 9608 Mystic Dunes Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9608 Mystic Dunes Drive offers parking.
Does 9608 Mystic Dunes Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9608 Mystic Dunes Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9608 Mystic Dunes Drive have a pool?
No, 9608 Mystic Dunes Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9608 Mystic Dunes Drive have accessible units?
No, 9608 Mystic Dunes Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9608 Mystic Dunes Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9608 Mystic Dunes Drive has units with dishwashers.

