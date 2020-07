Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage pool ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Excellent location 1 story home, close to school, pool and park. Top rated Frisco ISD in the beautiful Westridge Community. Private backyard, with no neighbors, wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath home with walk-in pantry, breakfast bar and living room fireplace. Ceiling Fans in all rooms and nice size backyard for kids to play in. No smoking, pets are case by case. VERY CLEAN, MOVE IN READY.