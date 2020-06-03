9517 Timber Wagon Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets pool playground fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities playground pool

Spacious, open floor plan with 4 bed, 2 bath single story move-in ready home located in the desirable Westridge Golf Course community! This well maintained home has neutral colors, crown molding & spacious bedrooms with walk in closets. Kitchen features breakfast bar, gas range & overlooks the Family room with a cozy fireplace. Large master suite with a sitting area and bathroom including dual sinks, garden tub & large walk in closet. Great backyard with covered patio & extended patio. Golf community with a pool, playground, jogging trails, and in Frisco ISD, short walk to Sonntag Elementary school!

