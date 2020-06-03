All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 9517 Timber Wagon Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
9517 Timber Wagon Drive
Last updated November 18 2019 at 5:34 AM

9517 Timber Wagon Drive

9517 Timber Wagon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9517 Timber Wagon Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Spacious, open floor plan with 4 bed, 2 bath single story move-in ready home located in the desirable Westridge Golf Course community! This well maintained home has neutral colors, crown molding & spacious bedrooms with walk in closets. Kitchen features breakfast bar, gas range & overlooks the Family room with a cozy fireplace. Large master suite with a sitting area and bathroom including dual sinks, garden tub & large walk in closet. Great backyard with covered patio & extended patio. Golf community with a pool, playground, jogging trails, and in Frisco ISD, short walk to Sonntag Elementary school!
Tenants and tenants agents to verify all information provided here in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9517 Timber Wagon Drive have any available units?
9517 Timber Wagon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9517 Timber Wagon Drive have?
Some of 9517 Timber Wagon Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9517 Timber Wagon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9517 Timber Wagon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9517 Timber Wagon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9517 Timber Wagon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 9517 Timber Wagon Drive offer parking?
No, 9517 Timber Wagon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9517 Timber Wagon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9517 Timber Wagon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9517 Timber Wagon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9517 Timber Wagon Drive has a pool.
Does 9517 Timber Wagon Drive have accessible units?
No, 9517 Timber Wagon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9517 Timber Wagon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9517 Timber Wagon Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln
McKinney, TX 75071
The Venue Craig Ranch
4651 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Heritage Place
1600 Heritage Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street
McKinney, TX 75069
McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St
McKinney, TX 75069
Ranch at Hudson Xing
3250 Hudson Crossing
McKinney, TX 75070
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave
McKinney, TX 75071
Aspire McKinney Ranch
4700 Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center