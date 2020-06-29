9513 Palm Valley Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful and open home in Westridge Community with Excellent FRSICO ISD schools !! Enter to study with french doors and formal dining. Spacious open kitchen overlooking large family room. Three bedrooms and 2 baths with a nice backyard. Walking distance to park and walking trails. Community pool is available for use.