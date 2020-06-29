9513 Palm Valley Drive, McKinney, TX 75070 Westridge
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful and open home in Westridge Community with Excellent FRSICO ISD schools !! Enter to study with french doors and formal dining. Spacious open kitchen overlooking large family room. Three bedrooms and 2 baths with a nice backyard. Walking distance to park and walking trails. Community pool is available for use.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9513 Palm Valley Drive have any available units?
9513 Palm Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9513 Palm Valley Drive have?
Some of 9513 Palm Valley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9513 Palm Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9513 Palm Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.