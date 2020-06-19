FRISCO ISD!! WELL MAINTAIN HOME IN THE HEARTH OF FAIRWAYS WEST AT WESTRIDGE IN MCKINNEY. 4 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS AND 2.5 BATHROOM . BEAUTIFUL WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGH THE MAIN LEVEL AND MOST OF THE SECOND FLOOR. SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH PLENTY OF CABINETS AND COUNTER SPACE. MASTER BEDROOM LOCATE IN THE FIRST FLOOR AND OTHER 3 BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS. BEAUTIFUL DECORATED GARDEN. COMMUNITY POOL AND PARK AVAILABLE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9509 Crooked Cat Drive have any available units?
9509 Crooked Cat Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9509 Crooked Cat Drive have?
Some of 9509 Crooked Cat Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9509 Crooked Cat Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9509 Crooked Cat Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9509 Crooked Cat Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9509 Crooked Cat Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9509 Crooked Cat Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9509 Crooked Cat Drive offers parking.
Does 9509 Crooked Cat Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9509 Crooked Cat Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9509 Crooked Cat Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9509 Crooked Cat Drive has a pool.
Does 9509 Crooked Cat Drive have accessible units?
No, 9509 Crooked Cat Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9509 Crooked Cat Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9509 Crooked Cat Drive has units with dishwashers.
