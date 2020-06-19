9509 Crooked Cat Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed garage pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed garage pet friendly

FRISCO ISD!! WELL MAINTAIN HOME IN THE HEARTH OF FAIRWAYS WEST AT WESTRIDGE IN MCKINNEY. 4 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS AND 2.5 BATHROOM . BEAUTIFUL WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGH THE MAIN LEVEL AND MOST OF THE SECOND FLOOR. SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH PLENTY OF CABINETS AND COUNTER SPACE. MASTER BEDROOM LOCATE IN THE FIRST FLOOR AND OTHER 3 BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS. BEAUTIFUL DECORATED GARDEN. COMMUNITY POOL AND PARK AVAILABLE.