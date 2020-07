Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking

Welcome to this beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home located in desirable Fairways West at Westridge.From the moment you drive up to the home you see a nicely landscaped yard with front porch on a corner lot.Kitchen offers ample counter space and cabinets, gas range, perfect for any chef and is open to living room.Gas fireplace.Loads of cabinets in utility room. Backyard offers plenty of shade with a covered pergola.