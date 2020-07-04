All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 9420 Deerhurst Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
9420 Deerhurst Place
Last updated May 9 2020 at 1:08 AM

9420 Deerhurst Place

9420 Deerhurst Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9420 Deerhurst Place, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Safe and Secure Gold Course Community in Award Winning FRISCO SCHOOLS!! New Quartz Countertops in Kitchen and NEW CARPETS!Come See this Beautiful Stone Exterior, 2013 Built Home in Greens of Westridge Community. AMAZING Location in Mature McKinney Tx, Where You will be Surrounded By Mature Trees and Endless Shopping and Entertainment! This Home Features Vaulted Ceilings and High End Finished. AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN!! Master Bedroom DOWNSTAIRS. Large Gameroom AND Office! Very Versatile Layout to Make it You Own. Stainless Appliances, GAS COOK-TOP, Granite Kitchen and Island with Space for Bar-stools, Cozy Fireplace and Wood Flooring. This Location, School District & House is a Great Place to Call Home!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9420 Deerhurst Place have any available units?
9420 Deerhurst Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9420 Deerhurst Place have?
Some of 9420 Deerhurst Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9420 Deerhurst Place currently offering any rent specials?
9420 Deerhurst Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9420 Deerhurst Place pet-friendly?
No, 9420 Deerhurst Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 9420 Deerhurst Place offer parking?
Yes, 9420 Deerhurst Place offers parking.
Does 9420 Deerhurst Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9420 Deerhurst Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9420 Deerhurst Place have a pool?
No, 9420 Deerhurst Place does not have a pool.
Does 9420 Deerhurst Place have accessible units?
No, 9420 Deerhurst Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9420 Deerhurst Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9420 Deerhurst Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley at WestRidge
401 S Coit Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
The Atlantic McKinney Ranch
5500 McKinney Place Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Square
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Ashton Oaks
2003 Skyline Dr
McKinney, TX 75071
Times Square at Craig Ranch
7951 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
The Gables of McKinney Apartments
1500 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Rustic on McKinney
2700 N Brook Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
Aspire McKinney Ranch
4700 Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center