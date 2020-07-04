9420 Deerhurst Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Safe and Secure Gold Course Community in Award Winning FRISCO SCHOOLS!! New Quartz Countertops in Kitchen and NEW CARPETS!Come See this Beautiful Stone Exterior, 2013 Built Home in Greens of Westridge Community. AMAZING Location in Mature McKinney Tx, Where You will be Surrounded By Mature Trees and Endless Shopping and Entertainment! This Home Features Vaulted Ceilings and High End Finished. AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN!! Master Bedroom DOWNSTAIRS. Large Gameroom AND Office! Very Versatile Layout to Make it You Own. Stainless Appliances, GAS COOK-TOP, Granite Kitchen and Island with Space for Bar-stools, Cozy Fireplace and Wood Flooring. This Location, School District & House is a Great Place to Call Home!!