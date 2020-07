Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool playground fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

MUST SEE!!! Beautiful two story home with 4 bed plus study or 5 bedrooms, covered patio in back yard and front porch are so nice for entertaining, open floor plan with high ceiling , light and bright, Wonderful community with the pool and playground !