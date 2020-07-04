9329 Harrell Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking

Welcome home to this exquisite one story 4Bed 2bath Bloomfield home located in Frisco ISD. Open floor plan offers bonus living room and breakfast area with gorgeous wooden floors. Immaculate and very well maintained home. The kitchen features a huge island with extra counter space, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and large pantry. Plenty of natural light throughout the house. Beautiful backyard with covered patio perfect for entertaining. Within minutes of HWY-380, LA fitness, Sprouts and plenty of restaurants.