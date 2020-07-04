All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 9329 Harrell Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
9329 Harrell Drive
Last updated June 4 2019 at 10:19 PM

9329 Harrell Drive

9329 Harrell Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9329 Harrell Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Welcome home to this exquisite one story 4Bed 2bath Bloomfield home located in Frisco ISD. Open floor plan offers bonus living room and breakfast area with gorgeous wooden floors. Immaculate and very well maintained home. The kitchen features a huge island with extra counter space, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and large pantry. Plenty of natural light throughout the house. Beautiful backyard with covered patio perfect for entertaining. Within minutes of HWY-380, LA fitness, Sprouts and plenty of restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9329 Harrell Drive have any available units?
9329 Harrell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9329 Harrell Drive have?
Some of 9329 Harrell Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9329 Harrell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9329 Harrell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9329 Harrell Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9329 Harrell Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 9329 Harrell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9329 Harrell Drive offers parking.
Does 9329 Harrell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9329 Harrell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9329 Harrell Drive have a pool?
No, 9329 Harrell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9329 Harrell Drive have accessible units?
No, 9329 Harrell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9329 Harrell Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9329 Harrell Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd
McKinney, TX 75069
Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln
McKinney, TX 75071
The Atlantic McKinney Ranch
5500 McKinney Place Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street
McKinney, TX 75069
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Gray Branch Luxury Apartments
1760 N Ridge Road
McKinney, TX 75071
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave
McKinney, TX 75071
Soho Parkway
6653 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center