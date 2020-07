Amenities

dishwasher parking fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking

Welcome Home! This home in the sought-after area of McKinney with Prosper ISD. living spaces with open concept plan features lots of natural light. Great for entertaining with all bedrooms upstairs. Roof replaced 2018, new sods 2019. No carpet. Within walking distance to neighborhood park and splash pad. Centrally located to Highways 380, DNT, 121, and 75. A MUST SEE!