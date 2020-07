Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL, move in ready single story home with PROSPER SCHOOLS. Light and bright 3 bedroom home with a great open floorplan. Soft, neutral colors, engineered hardwood floors. Updated bathrooms, SUPER clean home. Master bedroom away for secondary bedrooms and has a HUGE closet.

You don't want to miss out on this rare opportunity!

Pets evaluated on a case by case basis.