Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage bathtub carpet oven

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculate custom home offering 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths, formal dining, spacious family room, cozy kitchen and breakfast nook, private master suite with separate garden tub and shower, study with French Doors, new carpet in all bedrooms, extensive tile, wonderful custom cedar covered patio that is great for entertaining, private backyard, and so much more. This home is a must see.