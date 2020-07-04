9205 Newport Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities game room parking garage

Move in Ready!! NEW PAINT AND CARPET! Spacious house with large living area,formal dining,kitchen and powder room down plus game room & 4 nice size bedrms up. Tile floor downstairs for easy maint. Kitchen Features SS Appliances, Gas Range,& Built in Microwave! Laundry upstairs for convenience. Beautiful covered patio extends width of house. Great storage, floored attic space plus storage bldg in yard. Neighborhood park. Close to shopping, easy commute to 380 & DNT. Prosper schools! Filter Program required for $10 per month. See transaction desk for details. Tenant to confirm Elementary school.