Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
9205 Newport Lane
Last updated January 25 2020 at 9:34 AM

9205 Newport Lane

9205 Newport Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9205 Newport Lane, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Move in Ready!! NEW PAINT AND CARPET! Spacious house with large living area,formal dining,kitchen and powder room down plus game room & 4 nice size bedrms up. Tile floor downstairs for easy maint. Kitchen Features SS Appliances, Gas Range,& Built in Microwave! Laundry upstairs for convenience. Beautiful covered patio extends width of house. Great storage, floored attic space plus storage bldg in yard. Neighborhood park. Close to shopping, easy commute to 380 & DNT. Prosper schools! Filter Program required for $10 per month. See transaction desk for details. Tenant to confirm Elementary school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9205 Newport Lane have any available units?
9205 Newport Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9205 Newport Lane have?
Some of 9205 Newport Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9205 Newport Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9205 Newport Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9205 Newport Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9205 Newport Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 9205 Newport Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9205 Newport Lane offers parking.
Does 9205 Newport Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9205 Newport Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9205 Newport Lane have a pool?
No, 9205 Newport Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9205 Newport Lane have accessible units?
No, 9205 Newport Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9205 Newport Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9205 Newport Lane has units with dishwashers.

