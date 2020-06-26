All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 11 2020 at 3:17 AM

913 Buffalo Creek Drive

913 Buffalo Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

913 Buffalo Creek Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful house for lease @ FAIRWAYS AT WESTRIDGE.Single story on larger,
interior lot. Lot of upgrades and updates which include engineered, 5 inch wood flrs w_ 6 inch base boards that flow thru entry,
traffic areas, DEN, KIT, BRKFST and MSTR BDRM, 2018. Carpet 2019, Most of fence replaced 2019.
Super open floor plan, Large KIT w_ serving bar that views DEN. GAS COOK TOP, tons of counter space,
SS dishwasher, sink and faucet. Dual sinks in MSTR bath w_ separate shower and tub! Covered patio Must see!

Property is available from May 1st 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

