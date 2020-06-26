913 Buffalo Creek Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful house for lease @ FAIRWAYS AT WESTRIDGE.Single story on larger,

interior lot. Lot of upgrades and updates which include engineered, 5 inch wood flrs w_ 6 inch base boards that flow thru entry,

traffic areas, DEN, KIT, BRKFST and MSTR BDRM, 2018. Carpet 2019, Most of fence replaced 2019.

Super open floor plan, Large KIT w_ serving bar that views DEN. GAS COOK TOP, tons of counter space,

SS dishwasher, sink and faucet. Dual sinks in MSTR bath w_ separate shower and tub! Covered patio Must see!



Property is available from May 1st 2020.