Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Beautiful home in Frisco ISD! Bright and open 1 story floor plan. 3 Bedroom, with a Study! Full ceramic tile with decorative tiled entry way. Open concept kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counter top, and large walk in pantry. Skylight in Kitchen for extra lighting.Covered back porch with sprinkler system. Located close to community pool, golf course and other amenities. Pet: case by case