9105 Bedford Lane

Zoned for award-winning Prosper ISD!!! Located in Virginia Hills, this home is close to shopping, parks and major roads. Only 2 minutes to 380 and 10 minutes to SH 121. Neighborhood has a park and playground. Light and bright, this home features open concept living and kitchen areas with a breakfast bar and large dining area. Large master bedroom with vaulted ceilings. Master bath features separate vanities, garden tub and separate shower with walk-in closet. Split bedrooms. The house will be professionally cleaned prior to move-in.