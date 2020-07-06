All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 9101 Manassas Ridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
9101 Manassas Ridge
Last updated March 12 2020 at 11:29 PM

9101 Manassas Ridge

9101 Manassas Ridge · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9101 Manassas Ridge, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Darwin Homes March move-in special: $0 deposit required! After approval for a Darwin Homes property, please indicate that you'd like the March $0 move-in special!
--Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in McKinney, TX. This two story home comes with wood flooring and carpeting throughout as well as plenty of windows throughout for natural light. The open kitchen has plenty of both cabinet and counter-space as well as an island. The master comes with dual vanity sinks as well as a large closet. The private backyard comes with a porch, perfect for entertaining guests and. Two car garage with plenty of storage space. Small dogs welcome (20 lb. max)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9101 Manassas Ridge have any available units?
9101 Manassas Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9101 Manassas Ridge have?
Some of 9101 Manassas Ridge's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9101 Manassas Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
9101 Manassas Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9101 Manassas Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 9101 Manassas Ridge is pet friendly.
Does 9101 Manassas Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 9101 Manassas Ridge offers parking.
Does 9101 Manassas Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9101 Manassas Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9101 Manassas Ridge have a pool?
No, 9101 Manassas Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 9101 Manassas Ridge have accessible units?
No, 9101 Manassas Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 9101 Manassas Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9101 Manassas Ridge has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Park At Craig Ranch
7920 Collin David South Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln
McKinney, TX 75071
The Venue Craig Ranch
4651 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Magnolia Ranch
3191 Medical Center Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
Axiom HUB 121
7201 Henneman Way
McKinney, TX 75070
Gray Branch Luxury Apartments
1760 N Ridge Road
McKinney, TX 75071
Cliffs of Eldorado
1300 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
1701 at Eldorado
1701 Park Central
McKinney, TX 75069

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center