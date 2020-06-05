8900 Trolley Trail

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage media room

Updated lament wood flooring on first floor and new carpet on second floor. Rare 4 bedroom 3 full bath townhouse in the desirable Hemingway at Craig Ranch area. Just a couple miles north of 121 and Custer Road. Large closets in all bedrooms. Huge game media room room upstairs. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, gas stove and cook-top. Utility includes front loader washer and dryer. Safe room under the stairs. Across the street from the community swimming pool, clubhouse, fitness center, and walking park.