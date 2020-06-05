All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 31 2019 at 1:43 PM

8900 Trolley Trail

8900 Trolley Trail
Location

8900 Trolley Trail, McKinney, TX 75070
Craig Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
Updated lament wood flooring on first floor and new carpet on second floor. Rare 4 bedroom 3 full bath townhouse in the desirable Hemingway at Craig Ranch area. Just a couple miles north of 121 and Custer Road. Large closets in all bedrooms. Huge game media room room upstairs. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, gas stove and cook-top. Utility includes front loader washer and dryer. Safe room under the stairs. Across the street from the community swimming pool, clubhouse, fitness center, and walking park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8900 Trolley Trail have any available units?
8900 Trolley Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 8900 Trolley Trail have?
Some of 8900 Trolley Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8900 Trolley Trail currently offering any rent specials?
8900 Trolley Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8900 Trolley Trail pet-friendly?
No, 8900 Trolley Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 8900 Trolley Trail offer parking?
Yes, 8900 Trolley Trail offers parking.
Does 8900 Trolley Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8900 Trolley Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8900 Trolley Trail have a pool?
Yes, 8900 Trolley Trail has a pool.
Does 8900 Trolley Trail have accessible units?
No, 8900 Trolley Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 8900 Trolley Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8900 Trolley Trail has units with dishwashers.

