8817 Tutbury Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage media room

Gorgeous 2 story, 4 bed 3 bath home in the sought-after Craig Ranch McKinney! This elegant home greets you w hardwood floors, stunning stone fireplace & vaulted ceilings. Enjoy cooking & entertaining in your bright, chef’s kitchen featuring ss appliances, convection oven, gorgeous granite and tile backsplash. Master bedroom with en suite includes dual sinks, separate shower, & beautiful tile floors. Add’l bed downstairs with walk in closet that can also serve as a study. Upstairs boasts media room, 2 add’l bedrooms with walk in closets and an open loft great for kids to play. Zoned for the acclaimed Frisco ISD, this gem won’t last long! New roof, gutters, garage door and fence stain. $50 less w 18 mo lease.