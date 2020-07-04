All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 8817 Tutbury Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
8817 Tutbury Place
Last updated August 24 2019 at 7:04 AM

8817 Tutbury Place

8817 Tutbury Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

8817 Tutbury Place, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Gorgeous 2 story, 4 bed 3 bath home in the sought-after Craig Ranch McKinney! This elegant home greets you w hardwood floors, stunning stone fireplace & vaulted ceilings. Enjoy cooking & entertaining in your bright, chef’s kitchen featuring ss appliances, convection oven, gorgeous granite and tile backsplash. Master bedroom with en suite includes dual sinks, separate shower, & beautiful tile floors. Add’l bed downstairs with walk in closet that can also serve as a study. Upstairs boasts media room, 2 add’l bedrooms with walk in closets and an open loft great for kids to play. Zoned for the acclaimed Frisco ISD, this gem won’t last long! New roof, gutters, garage door and fence stain. $50 less w 18 mo lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8817 Tutbury Place have any available units?
8817 Tutbury Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 8817 Tutbury Place have?
Some of 8817 Tutbury Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8817 Tutbury Place currently offering any rent specials?
8817 Tutbury Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8817 Tutbury Place pet-friendly?
No, 8817 Tutbury Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 8817 Tutbury Place offer parking?
Yes, 8817 Tutbury Place offers parking.
Does 8817 Tutbury Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8817 Tutbury Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8817 Tutbury Place have a pool?
No, 8817 Tutbury Place does not have a pool.
Does 8817 Tutbury Place have accessible units?
No, 8817 Tutbury Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8817 Tutbury Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8817 Tutbury Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd
McKinney, TX 75069
The Adley Craig Ranch
8951 McCutchins Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln
McKinney, TX 75071
The Atlantic McKinney Ranch
5500 McKinney Place Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St
McKinney, TX 75069
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave
McKinney, TX 75071
The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch
2305 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Rustic on McKinney
2700 N Brook Dr
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center