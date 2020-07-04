8817 Tatenhill Place

Amenities
Move In Special! Move In by 7-12-19 and Receive $500 off First Months Rent!! Beautiful 2 story Beazer Home, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, study, media room and extended covered patio. This gorgeous home features soaring 20 Foot high ceilings in entry and family room, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator and Washer and Dryer! Hardwood floors, carpet and tile. Huge open loft overlooking family room, and wrought iron spindles. 16 Seer AC and Energy Star Certified! Walk to Oogle Elementary in Frisco ISD.