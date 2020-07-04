All apartments in McKinney
8817 Tatenhill Place

8817 Tatenhill Pl · No Longer Available
Location

8817 Tatenhill Pl, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Move In Special! Move In by 7-12-19 and Receive $500 off First Months Rent!! Beautiful 2 story Beazer Home, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, study, media room and extended covered patio. This gorgeous home features soaring 20 Foot high ceilings in entry and family room, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator and Washer and Dryer! Hardwood floors, carpet and tile. Huge open loft overlooking family room, and wrought iron spindles. 16 Seer AC and Energy Star Certified! Walk to Oogle Elementary in Frisco ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8817 Tatenhill Place have any available units?
8817 Tatenhill Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 8817 Tatenhill Place have?
Some of 8817 Tatenhill Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8817 Tatenhill Place currently offering any rent specials?
8817 Tatenhill Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8817 Tatenhill Place pet-friendly?
No, 8817 Tatenhill Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 8817 Tatenhill Place offer parking?
Yes, 8817 Tatenhill Place offers parking.
Does 8817 Tatenhill Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8817 Tatenhill Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8817 Tatenhill Place have a pool?
No, 8817 Tatenhill Place does not have a pool.
Does 8817 Tatenhill Place have accessible units?
No, 8817 Tatenhill Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8817 Tatenhill Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8817 Tatenhill Place has units with dishwashers.

