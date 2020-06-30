All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 19 2019

8808 Harmony Drive

8808 Harmony Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8808 Harmony Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
New Neutral Gray Paint thoughout! Bright & open floor plan with new laminate wood floor in the two downstairs living areas and the dining room. Granite countertops and deep undermount sink just installed in the large kitchen that features an island, coffee bar and eating area. Huge master bedroom with ensuite bath that has a brand new granite counter-top and large walk-in closet. Spacious secondary bedrooms share a newly updated bath with granite counter tops. Brand new carpet in all of the bedrooms and in the game room. Spacious backyard with covered patio & play-set. Community offers club house, pool, man-made beach, tennis court & playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8808 Harmony Drive have any available units?
8808 Harmony Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 8808 Harmony Drive have?
Some of 8808 Harmony Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8808 Harmony Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8808 Harmony Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8808 Harmony Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8808 Harmony Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 8808 Harmony Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8808 Harmony Drive offers parking.
Does 8808 Harmony Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8808 Harmony Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8808 Harmony Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8808 Harmony Drive has a pool.
Does 8808 Harmony Drive have accessible units?
No, 8808 Harmony Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8808 Harmony Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8808 Harmony Drive has units with dishwashers.

