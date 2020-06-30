8808 Harmony Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar game room parking playground pool garage tennis court

New Neutral Gray Paint thoughout! Bright & open floor plan with new laminate wood floor in the two downstairs living areas and the dining room. Granite countertops and deep undermount sink just installed in the large kitchen that features an island, coffee bar and eating area. Huge master bedroom with ensuite bath that has a brand new granite counter-top and large walk-in closet. Spacious secondary bedrooms share a newly updated bath with granite counter tops. Brand new carpet in all of the bedrooms and in the game room. Spacious backyard with covered patio & play-set. Community offers club house, pool, man-made beach, tennis court & playground.