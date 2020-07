Amenities

Lovely single-story 3 bedroom plus study in Fairway Village of McKinney, open-concept kitchen looks into the den with a fireplace and features Corian countertops and a breakfast sitting area. The master-suite features a separate tub and shower, dual sinks and a walk-in closet. Both secondary bedrooms have walk-in closets, as well. Located adjacent to the WestRidge Golf Course, part of the Stonebridge Ranch Country Club.