8625 Stargazer Drive

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse game room pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

GORGEOUS TOWNHOME IN CRAIG RANCH! Ready to move in Now! 2 Bedroom 2.5 Baths with Beautiful Stone Exterior! Living Room with Handscraped Hardwood Floors & Cast Stone Fireplace. Kitchen features Stainless Appliances, Gas Cooking, Granite Counters, Recessed & Pendant Lighting & Lots of Cabinets! Master with Vaulted Ceiling, Double Vanity with Tons of Counter Space & Garden Tub. Second Living Room Upstairs could be a Game Room or Office. Other Features include: Neutral Colors & Partially Covered Back Patio Great for Relaxing! Neighborhood Amenities include Community Pool, Clubhouse & Greenbelt! Pets on a case by case basis. HOA dues are prepaid.