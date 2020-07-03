All apartments in McKinney
Last updated August 2 2019 at 3:02 AM

8625 Stargazer Drive

Location

8625 Stargazer Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Craig Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
GORGEOUS TOWNHOME IN CRAIG RANCH! Ready to move in Now! 2 Bedroom 2.5 Baths with Beautiful Stone Exterior! Living Room with Handscraped Hardwood Floors & Cast Stone Fireplace. Kitchen features Stainless Appliances, Gas Cooking, Granite Counters, Recessed & Pendant Lighting & Lots of Cabinets! Master with Vaulted Ceiling, Double Vanity with Tons of Counter Space & Garden Tub. Second Living Room Upstairs could be a Game Room or Office. Other Features include: Neutral Colors & Partially Covered Back Patio Great for Relaxing! Neighborhood Amenities include Community Pool, Clubhouse & Greenbelt! Pets on a case by case basis. HOA dues are prepaid.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8625 Stargazer Drive have any available units?
8625 Stargazer Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 8625 Stargazer Drive have?
Some of 8625 Stargazer Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8625 Stargazer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8625 Stargazer Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8625 Stargazer Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8625 Stargazer Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8625 Stargazer Drive offer parking?
No, 8625 Stargazer Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8625 Stargazer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8625 Stargazer Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8625 Stargazer Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8625 Stargazer Drive has a pool.
Does 8625 Stargazer Drive have accessible units?
No, 8625 Stargazer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8625 Stargazer Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8625 Stargazer Drive has units with dishwashers.

