Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking playground pool garage

Well maintained and popular 1.5-story with 3 bedrooms down and a large bdrm or gameroom up with a full bath. NO CARPET, laminate floor in all bedrooms, stairs and living area. Kitchen opens to living and breakfast area with views to backyard, features granite counter top and SS appliances. Owner pays homeowner dues. Close to shopping and restaurants, comm. pools, playground, hike and bike trails. Pets to be considered on a case by case basis.