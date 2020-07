Amenities

Nice townhome in Craig Ranch, corner location with lots of windows. High end Bali blinds throughout. Excellent floor plan. Large master has private balcony. Stairs have iron balusters. Large kitchen has granite counters and black appliances. Gas cook-top a plus. 2 year old washer, dryer and refrigerator will leave to tenant. Conveniently located near community swimming pool, fitness center, and club house. AT&T high speed internet and cable is available.