Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:19 PM

8617 Luzerne Drive

Location

8617 Luzerne Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
bbq/grill
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home that features a great sized living room with a corner fireplace. The eat-in kitchen boasts a breakfast area with big bay window. The master suite and all other bedrooms are split for privacy. The master bathroom features a garden style tub with separate walk-in shower. The huge backyard backs up to a greenbelt that is great for entertaining and weekend BBQ's. Property won't last long! More photos soon to come.

DISCLAIMER; ALL LEASES WITH MOVE IN DATES OF OCTOBER THROUGH JANUARY, WILL BE 18 MONTH LEASES.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,700, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available 2/3/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

